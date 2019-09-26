IGP Jammu reviews security arrangements for Navratra festival

In the wake of Navratra festival which attracts huge rush of pilgrims to Vaishno Devi Shrine starting from September 29, Inspector General of Police, Jammu Zone Mukesh Singh presided over a security review meeting at Katra. He also took stock of the security arrangements on the ground.

Singh issued necessary directions to the District Police officers and CRPF to keep a vigil on the "anti-national" and "anti-social" elements. The IGP Jammu was accompanied by Sujit Kumar, DIG Udhampur-Reasi Range. In view of the present security scenario, a threadbare discussion was held to ensure elaborate security arrangement on the eve of Navratra festivals. ASP Katra gave a detailed briefing on the existing manpower deployed in Sub-Division Katra and Bhawan and manpower deployed for Navratra function.

It was impressed upon the participants to ensure that Nakas deployed around Katra town are fully strengthened to ensure effective checking or frisking round the clock. Joint QRTs of CRPF/Police are to be deployed on all entry points to react immediately in case of any exigency. District SSP concerned was directed to dominate the outer periphery of Katra Town, Trikuta Hills adjoining Bhawan area by way of regular patrolling.

After the meeting, IGP took the stock of the security arrangements on the ground in Katra town including Tarakote Track where security has been beefed up in view of the forthcoming Navratras. (ANI)

