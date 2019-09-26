Transwoman claims threat from family, seeks protection

A 36-year old transwoman, who changed her gender from man to woman, on Thursday sought police protection alleging that she faced threat to life from her own family. In a petition to the Coimbatore district collector and the Commissioner of Police, the B.Tech graduate, who underwent sex change surgery in Singapore in 2011, said her family members wanted her to again become a man.

She alleged her parents 'tortured' her by cutting her hair and wanted to dress up like a man. Unable to bear their pressure, she left for Devakottai in Sivaganga district, but relatives there also harassed her, the transwoman said in the petition, copies of which were released to the media.

Though she had lodged two police complaints, including one at an All Woman police station, no action had been taken, she claimed and sought protection. She also wanted the government to provide her a job to ensure her livelihood..

