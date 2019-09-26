Grenade, ammunition seized

The police on Thursday seized a hand grenade from the house of a person in Golaghat district, who has allegedly planned to use the explosives during the upcoming Durga Puja festival, police said. A hand grenade, a few rounds of ammunition and a pair of camouflage uniform were seized from one Papu Ali's house at Tiruwal village under Golaghat police station limits.

Police officials suspected that Ali probably stored the explosives to be used for militant activities during the pujas. Ali is absconding and a search operation has been launched to track him out, police said..

