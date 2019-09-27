Notorious criminal held after encounter with police in Muzaffarnagar

A notorious criminal carrying a cash reward of Rs 25,000 on his head was arrested after an encounter with police in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, officials said on Friday. Rakesh sustained bullet injuries in the gunfight which broke out after a police team intercepted his SUV at Johra Road under Mansurpur police station on Thursday evening, they said.

He was wanted in several cases of loot and liquor smuggling, Senior Superintendent of Police Abhishekh Yadav said, adding that 35 cartons of liquor were recovered from his SUV. Rakesh is undergoing treatment at a hospital, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)