International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Notorious criminal held after encounter with police in Muzaffarnagar

PTI Muzaffarnagar
Updated: 27-09-2019 10:09 IST
Notorious criminal held after encounter with police in Muzaffarnagar

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A notorious criminal carrying a cash reward of Rs 25,000 on his head was arrested after an encounter with police in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, officials said on Friday. Rakesh sustained bullet injuries in the gunfight which broke out after a police team intercepted his SUV at Johra Road under Mansurpur police station on Thursday evening, they said.

He was wanted in several cases of loot and liquor smuggling, Senior Superintendent of Police Abhishekh Yadav said, adding that 35 cartons of liquor were recovered from his SUV. Rakesh is undergoing treatment at a hospital, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019