Maharashtra: Police teams reach Sharad Pawar's residence, NCP office ahead of ED questioning

Joint Commissioner of Police (CP) Vinay Choubey and a team of police on Friday arrived at the residence of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar's residence ahead of his visit to Enforcement Directorate's (ED) office in connection with a money laundering case. A police team along with sniffer dogs also reached to the NCP office in Mumbai.

"We are well equipped to take care of any eventuality. Section 144 is in place in the whole area. We have taken sufficient precautions. If any violation occurs, we are well equipped to handle that," said DCP Sangram Singh Nishandar, DCP Zone 1, Mumbai Police. The Mumbai Police on Thursday imposed prohibitory orders in Mumbai's Ballard Estate area in view of Pawar's visit to ED office.

Ahead of the ED questioning, NCP leader Nawab Malik also reached for meeting Pawar at his residence. Speaking to media persons he said: "Police are detaining NCP workers in Mumbai and in other parts of the state, it is not right. Sharad Pawar will definitely go to ED office at 2 pm today. BJP government is misusing Enforcement Directorate."

"From last night itself, the police began the process of detaining NCP workers. We think that this sort of action against the party workers is not at all right. Sharad Pawar did request the party workers not to come but the party workers will definitely assemble at the party office. We don't want any sort of violence," he added. NCP workers had earlier staged protests after Sharad Pawar along with party leader Ajit Pawar and others were named in an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in Rs 5,000 crore Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank (MSCB) scam case.

Pawar had earlier stated in a tweet that he would appear before the ED on Friday. He also appealed to the party leaders and supporters not to gather outside the agency's premises. "Keeping our tradition to honour the constitution and respect for institutions, I request your co-operation to the police and other government agencies," he stated. (ANI)

