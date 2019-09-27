J-K: Angry mob torches BSF vehicle after accident in Baramulla

An angry mob torched a Border Security Force (BSF) vehicle near Pattan area in Baramulla district after it met with an accident with a civilian vehicle on Thursday. According to the BSF officials, the driver of the BSF vehicle has received minor injuries and has been admitted to a local hospital.

"Two heavy five tonner BSF vehicles were going on Baramulla-Srinagar national highway and met with an accident with a civilian vehicle on Thursday evening. Civilian car driver started a verbal altercation with BSF staff and local people also gathered," a BSF official said. The locals then torched one of the vehicles alleging that the BSF driver was rash driving.

"The driver was rescued by the other officials travelling with him in the other car," the officials added. Jammu and Kashmir police is investigating the matter. (ANI)

