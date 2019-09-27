Delhi: AIIMS doctors hold march to sensitise people on climate change

In a first in India, the doctors from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here demonstrated a 'Climate Justice March' on Friday to sensitise people on the adverse effect of climate change. The health experts from the top medical institute of the country held banners and chanted slogans on climate change.

Without disturbing any patient and medical facility, doctors conducted march during lunchtime which started from AIIMS library and ended in the hostel campus. "Being healthcare professionals in Delhi, one of the most polluted cities in the world, we medicos, MBBS, MD, MSc, PhD students, research staff realise that we need to raise our voice against climate change and pollution not only for ourselves but more importantly, for the patients as well," said Dr Rajeev Ranjan, General Secretary of AIIMS RDA.

This year, the theme for World Environment Day was 'Beat Air Pollution'. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that 9 out of 10 people worldwide today breathe air which is unsafe.

Around 12.4 lakh deaths in India in 2017 is attributable to air pollution and is the leading risk factor for death. Premature deaths caused by air pollution cost the world $225 billion in lost labour income and a staggering $5 trillion in welfare losses. Dr Rajan told ANI, "It matters to humanity not only to doctors as all the disease will increase causing a burden on the entire health system. Climate change will result in severe medical emergencies, in quantum in a magnitude never dealt before. Respect Mother Nature and she will bless us with a safe and healthy life." (ANI)

