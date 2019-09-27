Army chopper crashes in Bhutan, both pilots killed

A Cheetah helicopter of the Indian Army crashed in eastern Bhutan Friday afternoon, killing both the pilots, official sources said. The single-engine helicopter was on its way from Khirmu in Arunanchal Pradesh to Yonphula in Bhutan and went out of radio and visual contact soon after 1 pm.

Both the pilots - one Indian and the other from Royal Bhutanese Army - were killed, they said. Ground search and rescue operation was launched immediately and the wreckage of the helicopter has been located, the sources said, adding the crash took place around 1 pm near Yonphula.

A high-level inquiry has been ordered, the sources said.

