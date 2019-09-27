UP: Schools to remain closed tomorrow in Prayagraj due to heavy rains

The district administration of Prayagraj on Friday announced the closure of all schools on Saturday due to heavy rainfall.

The flood-like situation continues in Prayagraj after the water level of river Yamuna and Ganga continued to rise due to heavy rainfall in the area over the past few days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said that isolated places over Uttar Pradesh are likely to receive heavy rainfall today. Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is also very likely to occur at isolated places over Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

