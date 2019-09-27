Miscreants loot Rs 7 lakh from bank in Muzaffarpur

Armed miscreants on Friday looted Rs 7 lakh from a branch of a nationalised bank in Muzaffarpur district. The incident occurred at that bank's branch located at Bhikhanpur under the jurisdiction of Sadar police station area.

Seven miscreants held the customers and the employees of the bank at gunpoint, and looted the money, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of the district, Manoj Kumar, said. An investigation has been initiated and raids are being carried out to nab the culprits, the police officer said..

