44 killed in rain-related incidents in UP

Forty-four people were killed in rain-related incidents in Uttar Pradesh in the past 24 hours, officials said on Friday as heavy rains continued to lash different parts of the state disrupting normal life. Due to heavy rains, district administration of Lucknow, Amethi, Hardoi and some others districts have announced closure of schools on Saturday.

"Forty-four persons have died in rain related incidents of house and wall collapse, snake bites, drowning, lightning in the state since Thursday (past 24 hours)," a report from the Relief Commissioner's office said. Six deaths each were reported in Pratapgarh and Raebareli, five in Amethi, four each in Chandauli and Varanasi, three each in Prayagraj, Barabanki and Mahoba, two in Ambedkar Nagar, and one each in Kanpur, Gorakhpur, Sonebhadra, Ayodhya, Saharanpur, Jaunpur, Kaushambi and Azamgarh, the officials said.

In the wake of continuing rains, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the divisional commissioners and the district magistrates to take all measures and extend immediate relief to those affected, an official said. He said the chief minister has asked the officials concerned to visit the areas which have been affected by rains and witnessing flood-like situation.

The chief minister has asked the officials to extend monetary help of Rs 4 lakh each to the next of kin of those killed and also arrange treatment for the injured, he said. He also said that the issue of waterlogging should be addressed immediately, the official said.

