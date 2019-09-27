International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Odisha: CM discusses annual 'padayatra' preparation with party leaders

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday presided over a meeting of the district presidents of the Biju Janta Dal (BJD) and other party leaders regarding the 'padayatra' from October 2.

ANI Bhubaneswar (Odisha)
Updated: 27-09-2019 21:58 IST
Odisha: CM discusses annual 'padayatra' preparation with party leaders

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday presided over a meeting of the district presidents of the Biju Janta Dal (BJD) and other party leaders regarding the 'padayatra' from October 2.

The BJD's annual 'padayatra' on Gandhi Jayanti will mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and would continue till October 11, which is the birth anniversary of Jayaprakash Narayan. (ANI)

Also Read: Sonia meets party leaders to finalise plans for Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary celebrations

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019