Odisha police arrests 75 middlemen from hospitals, RTOs

As part of its ongoing drive against brokers and middlemen active in government hospitals and regional transport offices, the Odisha Police on Friday arrested 75 people for exploiting patients and vehicle owners. The statewide raids were conducted in different hospitals, medical colleges, blood banks, dispensaries and regional transport offices, an official said.

The Director General of Police (DGP), BK Sharma, has categorically instructed the superintendents of police (SPs) and deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) to register specific cases against the middlemen and arrest them on the basis of evidence, the official added. All the accused were found cheating people in the hospitals and transport offices, he said, adding, out of the 75 people arrested, 44 were picked up from government hospital premises and the remaining 31 were arrested from regional transport offices (RTOs).

The raids were conducted in the districts of Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Ganjam, Berhampur, Koraput, Rayagada, Nawarangpur, Sonepur, Angul, Dhenkanal, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Rourkela, Balasore, Bhadrak and Mayurbhanj. "Investigation of such cases will focus on establishing linkages of middlemen with others, including owners of nursing homes, diagnostic centres, health officials, transport operators and transport officials, so that appropriate legal action can be taken against them," the DGP said.

The DGP also told the police that the drive against the middlemen should continue on a daily basis. He said that the drive will continue under direct supervision of the superintendents of police and deputy commissioners of police.

Regarding action taken across the districts, the police have been asked to submit situation reports, daily, a senior official said..

