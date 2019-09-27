Modi's speech at UN historic, like a true statesman: Shah

Terming Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech at United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) as "historic", Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that like a 'true statesman' he brought India to the world stage as a leading voice. Taking to Twitter soon after Modi's speech, the BJP President said like a true statesman, Modi has not only conveyed the message of universal brotherhood but also reminded the world of India's unprecedented contribution towards global Peace.

"From 'Jan Bhagidari to Jan Kalyan to Jag Kalyan' is the new mantra for the world to follow. I congratulate PM Modi for a historic speech at UNGA," he tweeted. Shah said the Prime Minister perfectly summed up India's cultural ethos and aspirations of 130 crore Indians and its resolve to build a better future for people.

"PM Modi has put India on the world stage as a leading voice of reason and purpose," he added. Addressing the 74th session of UNGA in New York, Modi said that terrorism is one of the greatest challenges for humanity and called upon the world leaders to unite against it for the sake of humanity.

He said peace and harmony is the need of the hour as he invoked the words of Swami Vivekananda in Chicago where he urged the global community to avoid dissensions. The Prime Minister said India has given Buddha to the world and not Yuddha. (ANI)

Also Read: Step to cut corporate tax historic, will give great stimulus to Make in India, says PM Narendra Modi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)