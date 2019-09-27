Man arrested in connection with robbery at bank in Delhi

A man was arrested on Friday in connection with a robbery at a nationalised bank in Farsh Bazaar area in Shahdara, police said.

Two men had barged into a nationalised bank around 3.30 pm on Thursday and looted two customers of nearly Rs 9 lakh at gunpoint, a senior police official said.

While Vikas Prajapati was arrested on the day of the robbery, Dileep was nabbed from Behta in Loni on Friday, police said, adding the entire looted amount, a country-made pistol with bullets and a knife were seized from the accused.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)