3 injured as gas cylinder explodes in south Delhi house

Three men were injured after a gas cylinder exploded in south Delhi's Chattarpur Extension on Friday, officials said. While Pawan and Ramesh, both aged 25, sustained 80 per cent injuries, Joginder (30) received 40 per cent burns, they said.

According to the fire department, a call about the incident was received around 7.50 pm after which two fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire was controlled and the injured were admitted to a hospital, a fire department official said.

Two cases have been registered in connection with the incident, a senior police official said. One case has been registered against the owner of the house -- Parvinder Kaur (42), while another case has been registered against unknown persons for the negligent act which led to the incident.

