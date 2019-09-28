Indian delegation members attend Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference workshops in Uganda

An Indian parliamentary delegation led by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla attended workshops in Uganda's capital Kampala where 64th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference is being held from Sunday. Dr Rajeev Bindal, Speaker of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, Mohd Ahmed Sharif, Chairman of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council, P Sreeramakrishnan, Speaker of Kerala Legislative Assembly and Prem Chand Aggarwal, Speaker of Uttarakhand Vidhan Sabha among others highlighted India's experience in dealing with youth unemployment, facilitating persons with disabilities, urbanisation and rural decline, fairness in legislatures and legislatures role in separation of power.

Aparajita Sarangi, Lok Sabha MP, was the 'Discussion Leader' in a workshop on 'Strategies to deal with Youth Unemployment', an official statement said. She also formulated one of the recommendations on the subject which was unanimously adopted and will now be considered in General Assembly tomorrow, it said.

Rajya Sabha member Roopa Ganguly spoke as the 'Lead Speaker' in another workshop on 'Fostering a Culture of Respect, Fairness and Dignity: Sexual Harassment has no place in legislature,' the statement said.

