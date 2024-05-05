Left Menu

Punjab Kings restrict Chennai Super Kings to modest 167 for 9

PBKS bowlers Chahar (3/23) and Patel (3/24) restricted CSK to 167/9. Jadeja (43), Gaikwad (32), and Mitchell (30) started well for CSK but couldn't capitalize. Curran (1/34) and Arshdeep (2/42) also contributed wickets for PBKS.

Leg-spinner Rahul Chahar and Harshal Patel picked up three wickets apiece as Punjab Kings dished out a disciplined bowling effort to restrict Chennai Super Kings to a modest 167 for nine in an Indian Premier League match here on Sunday.

Ravindra Jadeja (43), skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (32) and Daryl Mitchell (30) got starts for CSK but failed to transform their knocks into big scores.

Chahar (3/23) and Harshal (4/24) stood out with the ball for PBKS, while stand-in captain Sam Curran (1/34) and Arshdeep Singh (2/42) also registered their names in the wicket-takers list.

Brief Scores: Chennai Super Kings: 167 for 9 in 20 overs (Ravindra Jadeja 43; Rahul Chahar 3/23, Harshal Patel 3/24).

