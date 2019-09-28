International Development News
Liquor smuggler injured in encounter with police

PTI Muzaffarnagar
Updated: 28-09-2019 11:17 IST
Image Credit: ANI

A liquor smuggler was injured in an encounter with police in the Bhopa area here, an official said on Saturday. Parveen fired at a police team when it tried to intercept his car in Mehmudpur village Friday evening. Policemen retaliated and in the exchange of fire, he suffered bullet injuries, Senior Superintendent of Police Abhishek Yadav said.

He was was apprehended by police later, he said. Thirty cartoons of liquor were seized from his car, Yadav said.

Parveen hails from Panipat in Haryana.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
