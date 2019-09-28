Odisha: President Kovind presents Colours to Corps of Army Air Defence

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday presented Colours to Corps of Army Air Defence here. The President, while paying homage to the martyrs of the Corps of Army Air Defence, said: "Their sacrifice has secured our sovereignty, brought glory to our nation and protected our people."

Congratulating all the veterans and serving soldiers of the Corps for their stupendous performance, he said: "You have been true force multipliers in the most inhospitable terrain and climatic conditions in the world. The Indian Army and the nation are proud of you all." Earlier in the day, the President tweeted: "Honoured to present Colours to Corps of Army Air Defence at Gopalpur, Odisha. I congratulate all veterans and serving soldiers of the Corps for their stupendous performance. The Indian Army and the nation are proud of you." (ANI)

Also Read: Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurates India Water Week-2019

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)