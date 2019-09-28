Dalit teen raped in Kaushambi, neighbour held

A 16-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly raped by a neighbor in Karari area here, police said on Saturday. The incident took place on Friday night and the accused Mustaqueem has been arrested, Superintendent of Police Pradeep Gupta said.

According to the complaint lodged by the victim's family members, the accused entered their house last night by jumping over the wall and raped the girl. He also threatened the victim of dire consequences and fled from the spot, it said.

A case has been registered against the accused, and the girl has been sent for medical examination, police said.

