Light rain brings down maximum temperature in Himachal

Parts of Himachal Pradesh received light rainfall on Saturday, bringing down the maximum temperature down by two to three notches below the season's average, the meteorological department said. Mandi received the maximum rainfall at 36 mm between 5.30 pm on Friday and 5.30 pm on Saturday, followed by Kufri (28 mm), Salooni (25 mm), Kandaghat and Bakloh (22 mm each), Baijnath (19 mm), Solan (13 mm), Shimla (12.3 mm) and Manali (11 mm), Shimla MeT centre director Manmohan Singh said.

The maximum temperatures in the state dropped by 2-3 degrees Celsius, however the minimum temperatures were 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal, he said. Una was the hottest in the state with a maximum temperature at 30.4 degrees Celsius, whereas the lowest temperature was in Mashobra in Shimla district at 10.3 degrees Celsius, he added.

