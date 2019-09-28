Punjab DGP holds meeting of senior police officers

Punjab Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta on Saturday held a meeting of senior police officers here and discussed various issues including terror threat and drug abuse, officials said. During the meeting held at Patiala Police Line here, police chiefs of all the districts of the state were present, they said.

To a question on smuggling of weapons through drones from Pakistan, Gupta said all the security agencies including Punjab police are investigating the matter. DGP said that no one would be allowed to disturb peace in the state and Punjab police was capable of dealing with any kind of situation.

The meeting was attended by Director Bureau of Investigation Prabodh Kumar, ADGP Administration Gaurav Yadav, ADGP Security Virender Kumar, ADGP Law & Order Ishwar Singh, among others.

