International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

UP: CMO caught taking Rs 20,000 bribe

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Hari Om Srivastava was caught red-handed while taking bribe by a team of Vigilance Department (VB) on Friday.

ANI Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh)
Updated: 28-09-2019 20:12 IST
UP: CMO caught taking Rs 20,000 bribe

"Srivastava was taking a bribe of Rs 20,000 to quash the transfer order of Vijay Pratap Saroj," said the Vigilance Department in a statement on Saturday.. Image Credit: ANI

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Hari Om Srivastava was caught red-handed while taking bribe by a team of Vigilance Department (VB) on Friday. "Srivastava was taking a bribe of Rs 20,000 to quash the transfer order of Vijay Pratap Saroj," said the Vigilance Department in a statement on Saturday.

Medical Officer Saroj was posted at the Primary Health Centre, Amauna in the district from where he was transferred to Taarun. The CMO was brought to the Ayodhya town police station and is under the custody of the Vigilance Department's team. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019