UP: CMO caught taking Rs 20,000 bribe

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Hari Om Srivastava was caught red-handed while taking bribe by a team of Vigilance Department (VB) on Friday. "Srivastava was taking a bribe of Rs 20,000 to quash the transfer order of Vijay Pratap Saroj," said the Vigilance Department in a statement on Saturday.

Medical Officer Saroj was posted at the Primary Health Centre, Amauna in the district from where he was transferred to Taarun. The CMO was brought to the Ayodhya town police station and is under the custody of the Vigilance Department's team. (ANI)

