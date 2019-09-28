Kolkata, Sep 28 (PTI) Following are PTI's top stories from the

Following are PTI's top stories from the eastern region at 9.30 pm. CAL 10 OD-LD PREZ Prez awards President's Colours to Corps of Army Air Defence Gopalpur: President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday hailed the Corps of Army Air Defence as force multipliers in hostile conditions and asked its men to strive for excellence to keep the nation's dignity.

CAL 11 WB-TMC NADDA Nadda has come from the jungle, can't see devp in Bengal : TMC Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress hit back at BJP working president J P Nadda Saturday for his comment that jungle raj exists in Bengal and said that he cannot see development in the state as he has come from the jungle himself. CAL 12 WB-NADDA LD TARPAN Nadda offers 'mass tarpan' for slain BJP workers in Bengal Kolkata: BJP working president J P Nadda on Saturday offered 'mass tarpan' for party workers who lost their lives in political violence in West Bengal in the last few years.

CAL14 WB-CBI-LD MUKUL CBI questions BJP leader Mukul Roy in Narada sting case Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday interrogated BJP leader Mukul Roy in connection with the Narada tapes scandal, agency sources said. CAL 15 BH-RAIN Heavy rain throw life out of gear in Bihar; Patna badly hit Patna: Heavy rain threw normal life out of gear in several parts of Bihar on Saturday, with disruption of rail traffic at a few places and submerging of major localities of state capital Patna..

