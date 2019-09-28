International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Death toll due to floods in Pune district rises to 22

The death toll due to floods in Pune district has risen to 22, while four persons are still missing.

ANI Pune (Maharashtra)
Updated: 28-09-2019 23:18 IST
Death toll due to floods in Pune district rises to 22

Pune District Collector, Naval Kishore Ram (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

The death toll due to floods in Pune district has risen to 22, while four persons are still missing. Pune District Collector, Naval Kishore Ram said, "Death toll due to floods in Pune district has risen to 22. Four persons are still missing."

"Four bodies have been recovered on Saturday," the Collector said. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the weather in Pune is likely to remain cloudy with light rain for the next week. (ANI)

Also Read: Restored Jaykar Bungalow inaugurated in Pune by Javadekar

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

READ MORE ON : Pune Naval Kishore Ram
COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019