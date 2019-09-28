UP CM discusses with officers security, hygiene arrangements during festive season

On the eve of Navaratri festival, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath discussed with administrative and police officers of the state regarding arrangements for security and hygiene during the festive season. During the meeting through video conferencing, he instructed police and

administrative officials of all districts to be vigilant. "There should be better coordination among departments/officials vis-a-vis safety and cleanliness so that no person faces any problem in celebrating the festivals," the chief minister was quoted as saying in a statement.

Adityanath instructed the electricity department officials to provide uninterrupted power supply from September 29 to Diwali and Chhath Puja. "There should be no problem with the power supply," he said. The chief minister said the village panchayats and civic bodies should make provision of temporary toilets during this period, so that cleanliness is maintained.

It should also be ensured that plastic is not used during these festivals, he said. The chief minister said the state police chief should hold a review meeting with police officers of the districts which are witnessing a spurt in criminal activities and told the chief secretary that action should be taken against districts that are not taking complaints received through CM Helpline and IGRS portal seriously.

