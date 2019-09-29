President Ram Nath Kovind's visit to Gumla cancelled

President Ram Nath Kovinds scheduled program on Sunday at Jharkhand's Gumla district has been canceled, an official statement said. "The visit to Tribal Centre, Gumla, stands canceled.

All preparations may be stand down, the statement issued by Presidents Secretariat (tour section) said. The reason for the cancellation, however, was not mentioned in the statement. Sources said the decision was taken owing to heavy rain across the region. Kovind is scheduled to attend the convocation ceremony of Ranchi University on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)