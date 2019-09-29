80-yr-old Japanese tourist dies in Manali Shi'

An 80-year-old Japanese tourist has died in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district apparently from cardiac arrest, police said on Sunday. Misabo Sakurazawa was declared brought dead at a hospital in Manali on Friday, Kullu Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said.

Prima facie, it seems she died due to cardiac arrest, he added. "Final opinion is yet to be obtained to ascertain the exact cause of death," Singh said.

No visible injury mark was seen on her body and postmortem was conducted at the Manali Civil Hospital. The autopsy report is awaited, he said. The SP said Misabo's body was handed over to her husband Zennosuke Sakurazawa on Saturday. The couple had come to Manali about a month ago and were putting up at a homestay in Vashisht village, Singh said.

