Maha: Bite marks nail accused in rape case

Thane Police have nailed a 48- year-old man in connection with the rape of a woman here in Maharashtra on the basis of bite marks on his chest, an official said on Sunday. The accused, Lakhan Devkar, caught hold of the 50- year-old woman, a resident of Ulhasnagar township, when she was returning home alone on June 23 this year.

He dragged her to secluded place in the area where he raped her, police inspector Balaji Pandhre said. The woman was later admitted to a local hospital and she lodged a police complaint.

While probing the incident, the police analyzed CCTV footage of the area and made enquiries at several local eateries, slums and labor colonies, he said. After spotting the accused in some of the video clips of the area, they called him for questioning and found some bite marks on his chest, he said.

On further questioning, the accused confessed to the crime and said the victim bit him on his chest in an attempt to resist his move, he said. Following the probe, the accused was arrested on Saturday on and booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 376 (rape), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation), he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)