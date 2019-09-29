Country united after Article 370 revocation, thanks to PM Modi: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said the entire country is united after abrogation of the special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for fulfilling the dreams of the people. Speaking in neighbouring Maharajganj district, Adityanath said, "After the Independence, it was a dream to have 'one flag, one sovereign head and one Constitution' ('Ek Nishaan, ek pradhaan aur ek vidhaan) and PM Modi has made it true. With abrogation of Article 370, the entire country is now united."

The chief minister said the Uttar Pradesh government is committed to the development of the state. "I am happy to say that now the benefits of government schemes are reaching to the last man of society without any discrimination," he said. Adityanath hailed the law that bans the practice of instant divorce through 'triple talaq' among Muslims.

"After law on triple talaq, Muslim women got happiness and freedom from a bad practice. Now no one could exploit and harass them with triple talaq on mobile phone or through social media," he said. The chief minister said, "Maharajganj district is moving towards development with pace and three nagar panchayats -- Farenda, Sonauli and Ghughli of the district -- have been brought under Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhaya development scheme and now the process of development in these areas will be speeded up."

Adityanath on Sunday visited Lehra Devi Temple in Maharajganj and Tarkulha Devi temple in Gorakhpur district. During his visit to Maharajganj, he laid foundation stones for various projects and inaugurated cow conservation centre at Harhawa, Ahmadnagar.

He said the Tarkulha Devi temple will be renovated with Rs 2.12 crore, and a statue of Bandhu Singh who took on the British in the First War of Independence in 1857 will also be installed. "There should be a grand programme here to mark the centenary of Chauri Chaura incident," the chief minister said, adding that in 2021, Gorakhpur AIIMS will start working with its full capacity and fertilizer plant will also be operational soon.

The Pipraich sugar mill will have a crushing capacity of 50,000 quintals per day, he said.

