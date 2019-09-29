MP: 1 dead, 5 injured after crane touches overhead wire

A man was electrocuted and fiveothers sustained burn injuries on Sunday after a crane pullingout a truck from slush came in contact with a high tensionoverhead wire in Bhopal, police said

The incident happened near Bhopal Talkies and abystander identified as Anas Khan was electrocuted, InspectorMahendra Singh Thakur of Hanumanganj police station said

"The five who sustained injuries, including the cranedriver, have been hospitalised. A case has been registered andfurther probe is underway," Thakur said.

