International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

MP: 1 dead, 5 injured after crane touches overhead wire

PTI Bhopal
Updated: 29-09-2019 19:49 IST
MP: 1 dead, 5 injured after crane touches overhead wire

A man was electrocuted and fiveothers sustained burn injuries on Sunday after a crane pullingout a truck from slush came in contact with a high tensionoverhead wire in Bhopal, police said

The incident happened near Bhopal Talkies and abystander identified as Anas Khan was electrocuted, InspectorMahendra Singh Thakur of Hanumanganj police station said

"The five who sustained injuries, including the cranedriver, have been hospitalised. A case has been registered andfurther probe is underway," Thakur said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

READ MORE ON : police station Bhopal
COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019