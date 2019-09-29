JE killed, 3 injured as SUV falls into gorge in J-K's Doda

A junior engineer in the state rural development department was killed and three others were seriously injured on Sunday when an SUV skidded-off a road and fell into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, police said. The accident occurred near Manthla village on Bhadarwah-Dhumanda road, about seven kilometers from here, as the vehicle's brakes failed and the driver lost control of it, a police official said.

He said Pankaj Sharma (38), posted at Block Development Officer's office in Bhadarwah, died in the accident. Three persons, identified as Sanjay Kotwal, Naveen Thakur and vehicle's driver Ankush, were seriously injured and rushed to a hospital, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)