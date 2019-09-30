International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Close associate of gangster Kapil Sangwan held in Delhi

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 30-09-2019 10:09 IST
Close associate of gangster Kapil Sangwan held in Delhi

A close associate of gangster Kapil Sangwan was apprehended by the Delhi Police following a shootout in Dwarka in the early hours of Monday, officials said. The accused has been identified as Kuldeep Rathi, they said.

He was wanted in several cases of murder, attempt to murder, extortion and kidnapping in Delhi-NCR, a senior police officer said. Rathi sustained a bullet injury to the leg during the shootout with personnel of the Special Cell of Delhi Police, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019