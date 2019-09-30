International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

2 madrasa managers, held for 'giving shelter' to Myanmar nationals, released on bail

PTI Muzaffarnagar
Updated: 30-09-2019 13:56 IST
2 madrasa managers, held for 'giving shelter' to Myanmar nationals, released on bail

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Two managers of a madrasa, who were arrested for allegedly giving shelter to four Myanmar nationals in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, were released on bail, an official said on Monday. The two madrasa "mohtamim" (managers) -- Maulana Hafizulla Khan and Maulana Wasif Ameen -- were released from prison on Sunday, he added.

On July 28, four Myanmar nationals and three madrasa "mohtamim" were arrested in Jalalabad town of Shamli. The foreign nationals were allegedly staying in the madrasa illegally as students.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019