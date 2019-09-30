NCPEDP invites entries for 20th Mindtree Helen Keller Awards 2019

A celebratory milestone in the journey of Helen Keller Awards—2019 will mark its 20th Edition of honouring people and organisations working towards promoting employment opportunities for people with disabilities.

Established 20 years back with an objective to start a discourse on equal opportunities for persons with disabilities in the area of employment, the NCPEDP Helen Keller Awards are reportedly first of its kind. It is based on the idea that the organisations working in this area and employees with disabilities would become brand ambassadors for the cause of employment of persons with disabilities and take the momentum forward. Role models from all walks of life are identified and celebrated in an attempt to motivate and encourage others.

Over the past 19 years, these Awards have come to be recognised as a prestigious Indian benchmark for honouring people and organisations doing exemplary work towards the cause of inclusion. These awards are conferred on 2nd December - the eve of International Day of Persons with Disabilities. The NCPEDP Helen Keller Awards since 2016 are being supported by Mindtree Limited—a company passionate about creating equal employment opportunities and an enabling work environment for persons with disabilities.

Arman Ali, Executive Director, NCPEDP said, "Helen Keller Award was conceptualized 20 years ago, to begin a dialogue on the employment of people with disabilities. It was a time when no one was even thinking about it. In its 20th Edition now; I wonder how far we've come. Yes, today I see more companies proactively hiring people with disabilities but this shouldn't be earmarked to just metro cities or sectors. Every sector—private, public and even entrepreneurship—people with disabilities should be a robust part of the workforce. I would like to extend my gratitude to Mindtree for their continued support towards a vision of an inclusive India."

Abraham Moses, General Manager, Mindtree Foundation said, "The Mindtree Foundation has pledged to bring a positive change to the world, making an impact on education, employment, and enabling inclusivity for people with disabilities. We applaud the continued commitment by the National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People to recognise and support organisations that enable equal opportunities for people of different physical capabilities. The Helen Keller Award provides hope for equality and inclusivity among people with disabilities in our society."

Each year a total of 10 Awards are conferred, three each in the two individual categories and four for role model companies/organisations. The last date for nominations is Sunday, October 12, 2019.

Nominations are now open in the following categories

Category A: Role Model Disabled Person: Disabled persons from within the disability sector and outside who have been active as ambassadors of the cause of employment for disabled people and are a positive role model for others.

Category B: Role Model Supporter of Increased Employment Opportunities for Disabled People: Individuals from within the disability sector or outside who have contributed substantially to the cause of promoting employment opportunities for disabled people over an extended period of time.

Category C: Role Model Companies/NGOs/Institutions: Organisations from the disability sector or outside who have shown their commitment towards promoting equal employment opportunities for people with disabilities.

(With inputs from National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People)