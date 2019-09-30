International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Under-construction shed collapses at Shalimar stn, few injured

PTI Kolkata
Updated: 30-09-2019 16:19 IST
Under-construction shed collapses at Shalimar stn, few injured

An under-construction shed collapsed at Shalimar railway station in Howrah district on Monday, injuring a few workers, a spokesperson of the South Eastern Railway (SER) said here. The construction work was being carried out by IRCON, a turnkey government-undertaking, the official said.

The injured have been hospitalised, he said, adding that the incident occurred outside the passenger area. Further details are awaited..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019