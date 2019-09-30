Under-construction shed collapses at Shalimar stn, few injured

An under-construction shed collapsed at Shalimar railway station in Howrah district on Monday, injuring a few workers, a spokesperson of the South Eastern Railway (SER) said here. The construction work was being carried out by IRCON, a turnkey government-undertaking, the official said.

The injured have been hospitalised, he said, adding that the incident occurred outside the passenger area. Further details are awaited..

