'at Suggested heading 680 kg of spurious 'khoa' seized in Ghaziabad

PTI Ghaziabad
Updated: 30-09-2019 17:59 IST
680 kg of spurious 'khoa' seized in Ghaziabad

A large quantity of spurious "khoa" was seized from Kalcheena village and eight people have been arrested for preparing adulterated milk products, police said here on Monday. Superintendent of Police (Rural) Neeraj kumar Jadaun said they raided eight places and seize 680 kg of adulterated khoa, 45 kg of stone powder, 58 canisters of refined oil.

The arrested people have been identified as Mohsin, Farukh, Naeem, Sarwar, Kamil, Zunaid, Yameen and Furkan. Keeping in view the health of the masses, the adulterated khoa was destroyed, the SP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
