CBI transfers over 200 lower-rung staff members

In an attempt to overhaul the CBI, the agency has transferred over 200 lower-rung staff members who are understood to have been posted at a station for over 10 years, officials said. In a string of orders issued last week, hundreds of lower division clerks, upper division clerks and inspector rank officials were transferred in a pan India move, they said.

The agency has a sanctioned strength of over 7,000 personnel, they said. On August 21, 2019, Joint Director (admin) A K Bhatnagar had asked heads of various units to prepare a list of officials under them who have been posted at a place for a long time.

In the letter, Bhatnagar had urged the officials to stick to the transfer policy of "annual rotation" as keeping officers at a location creates discipline issues in the agency. "All HoZs (Head of Zones) are requested to review the posting particular of each individual posted in their zone and send a list of officers and officials," Bhatnagar said in the letter.

The officers were asked to furnish three choices of postings, the letter said. They were also asked to furnish the data by September 10.

