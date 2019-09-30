Punjab CM seeks special flights to Amritsar for Guru Nanak's birth anniversary celebrations  

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh here on Monday sought special flights to Amritsar from countries with strong Punjabi population in the wake of the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev. The chief minister has written to the Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri, urging him to prevail upon international airline operators, including Air India, to schedule special international flights to Amritsar.

An official release said Singh sought more flights from countries like the UK, Canada, USA, Germany, Italy, Australia and New Zealand, so that devotees from across the globe could pay their obeisance at Sultanpur Lodhi and Dera Baba Nanak. Meanwhile, the chief minister, while reviewing the schedule of the activities to be held from November 1 to 15, asked the chief secretary to issue necessary directions to all departments for carrying the official logo of the event on all stationery of the state government during the celebration period.

At a high-level meeting, it was decided that a group of ministers, MPs and MLAs from the state's Doaba region would jointly welcome the maiden special intercity express train arriving from New Delhi at Sultanpur Lodhi on October 4. It was also decided that main events would be held in Sultanpur Lodhi, Dera Baba Nanak and Amritsar.

An international conference on Guru Nanak's philosophy of peace, harmony and human happiness will be organised at Chandigarh in the first week of November. The chief minister emphasised the need to chalk out an elaborate plan so that pilgrims could attend the mega celebrations without any hindrance.

The main event will be organised at Sultanpur Lodhi on November 12. It was also decided that a digital museum will be the centre of attraction from November 1 to 3, along with light and sound shows at Sultanpur Lodhi.

On November 4 evening, a multimedia light and sound show will be inaugurated at Sultanpur Lodhi. On November 5, exhibitions on the Sikh guru will be inaugurated near the main pandal.

An international conference on Guru Nanak's philosophy will be organised on November 7 in Chandigarh. The foundation stone of the National Institute of Inter-Faith Studies at Guru Nanak Dev University will be laid on November 8 with an inter-faith conclave.

A theatre and film festival, literature and art events will also be part of the celebrations. After the opening of the Kartarpur corridor on November 9, the chief minister would felicitate 550 prominent personalities from all walks of life at Guru Nanak Dev Auditorium in Kapurthala, the release said.

