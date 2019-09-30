App to check pollution during festive season

As part of its initiative to ensure an environment-friendly festive season, the West Bengal Pollution Control Board (WBPCB) on Monday launched an app to generate awareness on green norms among Durga puja organisers. The app, which can be downloaded from Google Play Store, will also empower citizens to lodge complaints against violation of norms, WBPCB Chairman Kalyan Rudra said.

Listing the guidelines on 'Poribesh' app, Rudra said the pollution watchdog has prohibited use of synthetic paint or colour containing toxic metals like mercury, cadmium, and lead for idols. There are also restrictions on use of loudspeakers between 10 pm and 6 am, with a total ban on Disk Jockeys (DJs) during idol immersion, he said.

All puja committees have been asked to attach 'noise limiters' to speakers, Rudra asserted. At least seven mobile teams of WBPCB officers will be on patrol in the city and it's neighbourhood from 5 pm to 10 pm with devices to check sound pollution, he stated.

The board has also warned against littering of single-use plastic bags and thermocol plates, while asking public to raise consciousness on the hazards of pollution. It has launched a 'Green Pujo Contest' for puja committees to encourage them to follow the norms.

Cash awards will be given to top three eco-friendly pujas, Rudra said. Taking about illegal firework units, which become active during the festive season, the WBPCB chairman said raids will be carried out in association with police and government officials to keep a check on unlawful activities.

