Vice Prez asks corporate to pitch in to create sports infrastructure

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday urged corporate sector, philanthropists and eminent sports personalities to supplement the government's efforts to build sports infrastructure, especially in the north east. "I call upon corporate, philanthropists and eminent sports personalities in India to supplement the efforts of the government in building sports infrastructure, especially in the northeastern region. Government's efforts to improve sports facilities must be supported by one and all," he said.

Naidu was interacting with 20 young boxers from the Mary Kom Regional Boxing Foundation, Imphal, who are in the national capital. The Vice President lauded the government for the 'Khelo India' campaign to identify, encourage and support sporting talent from across India by giving them infrastructure and training.

Addressing the gathering, Naidu urged sportspersons including Mary Kom, P V Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Dipa Karmakar to take lead in inspiring the youth, especially children to take up sports, according to a statement issued by the Vice President's Secretariat. "There is an urgent need to take this to the grass-root level and create a strong framework for all types of sports in the country and make India a great sporting nation,” he said.

