Close associate of gangster Kapil Sangwan held in Delhi

A close associate of gangster Kapil Sangwan was arrested by the Delhi Police following a shootout in Dwarka in the early hours of Monday, officials said. The accused has been identified as Kuldeep Rathi (33), a resident of Delhi's Dinpur area, they said.

He was wanted in several cases of murder, attempt to murder, extortion and kidnapping in Delhi-NCR, said Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell). "On early Monday, police got a tip-off that Rathi would come to Dwarka to commit a crime for his gang leader Kapil Sangwan, following which a trap was laid on a road near Sector-23, Dwarka at around 4:30 AM and signalled the accused to stop. He fired at police but was later arrested,” the officer said.

Rathi sustained a bullet injury on his leg during the shootout with personnel of the Special Cell of Delhi Police, he said. During interrogation, Rathi disclosed that in the fight of supremacy and to reign the crime world, he switched from Lagarpuriya gang to Sangwan's and soon became his trustworthy.

He actively provides shelter and other aids to the gang members in Himachal Pradesh, police added.

