Security upped in Delhi to curb street crimes in festive season

The Delhi Police has beefed up security in the city to curb the incidents of street crime on the occasions of Ramlila and Durga Puja, officials said on Monday. Police have taken special measures to check street crimes in the city. The steps include intensified patrolling, especially on the routes leading to temples and places where Ramlila are held, according to police.

Stretches which require rearrangement of security deployment have been identified, they said. Around 4,500 police personnel bolstered with 907 patrol motorcycles have been deployed to enhance police visibility during late evening hours, police said.

Likewise, 317 pickets have been strategically set up to check the movement of criminals. Special security arrangements at venues of Ramlila and Durga Puja have been made in consultation with the organisers. Door frame metal detectors and hand held metal detectors have been installed at strategic points to frisk the visitors, they said.

Ramlila and Durga Puja pandals are under CCTV watch, which are being monitored round-the-clock, police added.

