Mumbai: 1 held, 2 wanted for killing senior citizen in Mulund

A man hailing from Nepal has been arrested for allegedly killing a senior citizen in Mulund in the metropolis, police said on Monday. Rukshminiben Damjibhai Visariya (67) was found dead in her home on September 9, an official said, adding that accused Krishnagiri Nimgiri (55) was tracked down with the help of CCTV footage from the vicinity from August 30.

"Nimgiri and two of his accomplices wanted to commit a robbery in the victim's home. When they entered the home, they found Visariya and killed her with a knife," he said. The two accomplices are at large and efforts were on to nab them, he said..

