Man killed as tanker catches fire in Delhi

A 25-year-old man was killed and a person injured after a tanker caught fire in Harsh Vihar area in Delhi on Monday, police said. The deceased has been identified as Vikas Tiwari, a resident of Pratapgarh district in Uttar Pradesh, and the injured has been identified as Ramashray (25), a resident of Mau district in UP, they said.

According to the fire department, they received information around 7.15 pm regarding the incident. Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the rescue operation was completed around 9.50 pm, fire officials said. Police said the two men was rushed to the GTB Hospital where doctors declared Tiwari as brought dead. Ramashray sustained 50 per cent burn injuries and is going under treatment.

