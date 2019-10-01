Bogies detached from Puri-Shiridi Express near Delang

Two bogies of the Puri-Shiridi Express detached from the engine near Delang railway station in Odisha, a railway official said on Tuesday. All the passengers were safe but the incident delayed the train by an hour, he said.

The detachment took place a few minutes after the train had left Jatni Station at 10 PM on Monday, the official said. Coach numbers S-4 and S-5 got detached due to the breakage of a coupling hook.

Jatni and Delang railway stations fall under the East Coast Railway zone. Delang is about 30 km from Puri station..

