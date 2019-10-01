Pakistan to hand over body of BSF trooper who drowned in river along IB

Pakistan will hand over the body of a BSF sub-inspector who drowned last week in a river along the International Border (IB) in Jammu, officials said on Tuesday. The body of Paritosh Mandal was found "deep inside" Pakistan territory and the Pakistan Rangers informed the Border Security Force about the recovery, they said.

Mandal went missing on September 28 in the Aik Nallah of Arnia sector while he and two other troops were out for patrolling along the India-Pakistan international border. "The body of SI Mondal is to be handed over by Pak Rangers at border post octroi in Jammu with all force decorum and drills," a BSF spokesperson said.

The river, in which the soldier drowned, was overflowing due to heavy rains, officials said. Mandal, 54, belonged to West Bengal's Nadia district.

