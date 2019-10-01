Man arrested in southeast Delhi for procuring illegal arms

A 45-year-old man was arrested in southeast Delhi's Jasola Vihar area in connection with procuring illegal arms and ammunition, police said on Tuesday. Mohammad Parvez, a resident of Sarita Vihar, was apprehended near the Jasola Vihar metro station on Monday, they said.

One loaded sophisticated semi-automatic pistol and four live cartridges have been recovered from him, police said. According to police, one Irshad Khan, who was arrested by the Crime Branch last month, disclosed about selling pistol to Parvez, they added.

On September 24, the Crime Branch busted an illegal interstate racket of gun-runners and arrested Khan. A huge cache of firearms and a car in which arms and ammunition were being transported was also recovered, they said. "During interrogation, Parvez disclosed that in April 2008, he along with his associates had taken a contract to kill Mittal Garden's owner in Kalkaji area, and were arrested in connection with the killing," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) G Ram Gopal Naik said.

In 2016, after completion of the trial, five accused people, including Parvez, were convicted and sentenced to life. He is on bail and his appeal against the conviction is pending in the Delhi High Court, he said. After coming out of the jail, he started trading in illegal arms and ammunition and procured semi-automatic pistol from Khan for Rs 30,000, the officer added.

In June this year, he was arrested for carrying illegal arms in Chitranjan Park area, police said.

