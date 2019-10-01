Bag containing Rs 15 lakh snatched from man in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar

Two bike-borne men snatched a bag containing Rs 15 lakh from a person after throwing chilli powder in his eyes in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district on Tuesday, police said. The incident took place in Purani Abadi area when Gaurav Kumar, who works for a liquor contractor, was on his way to deposit money in a bank, Station House Officer Ranjeet Singh said.

He said police are scanning the CCTV footage of the area. A case has been registered and a search for the accused duo is on, the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)